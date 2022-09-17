Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on F. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.28.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $59.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in F. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $780,129,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $119,135,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $108,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

