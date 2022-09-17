Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Shares Down 1.2%

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Rating) shares were down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15.42 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.42 ($0.19). Approximately 232,032 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,974% from the average daily volume of 11,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.60 ($0.19).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £125.33 million and a PE ratio of 568.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 62.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 61.99.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.