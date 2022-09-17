Franklin (FLY) Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges

Franklin (FLY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Franklin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Franklin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Franklin has a market capitalization of $438,409.68 and $2.11 million worth of Franklin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,955.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00058615 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00064827 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00078259 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Franklin Coin Profile

Franklin is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2021. Franklin’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,823,908 coins. Franklin’s official Twitter account is @FrankLinYield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Franklin’s official website is tokenfly.co.

Buying and Selling Franklin

According to CryptoCompare, “The FLy token was designed to provide customers with an opportunity of getting discounts and additional benefits from VRM and the eco-system of VRM. The token should support a company's development via building a strong society of institutional and retail partners around the company. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Franklin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Franklin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Franklin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

