FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC cut its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,373.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.97. 367,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.50 and a 12-month high of $190.43. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.65.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $754.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.95 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

