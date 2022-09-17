Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Short Interest Update

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuwei Films in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Fuwei Films Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFHL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,554. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.83. Fuwei Films has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films ( NASDAQ:FFHL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of biaxially oriented polyethylene-terephthalate films in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dry films, which are used in circuit boards production, nameplate, and crafts etching; chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance; stamping foil base films and transfer base films for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; and printing base films for use in printing and lamination.

