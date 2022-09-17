FY2023 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA) Issued By National Bank Financial

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for NanoXplore in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

TSE GRA opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.73. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$2.35 and a 12 month high of C$9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.87, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$662.44 million and a P/E ratio of -36.79.

About NanoXplore

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

