G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) is Profit Investment Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,908 shares during the quarter. G-III Apparel Group comprises about 3.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GIII. TheStreet lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. CL King cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. 1,424,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,673. The company has a market capitalization of $774.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.29.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

