Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Gamida Cell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

(Get Rating)

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.