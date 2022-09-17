Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.17.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GMDA. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Gamida Cell from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Gamida Cell Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GMDA opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Gamida Cell has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gamida Cell
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gamida Cell in the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.27% of the company’s stock.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
