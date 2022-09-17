Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.51

Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and traded as low as $2.12. Gannett shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 1,172,871 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Gannett from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Gannett from $2.65 to $1.70 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Gannett Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.43. The company has a market cap of $301.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Gannett had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $748.66 million for the quarter.

In other Gannett news, CEO Michael Reed purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $1,220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,836,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,657.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gannett

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,886,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,587,000 after purchasing an additional 610,260 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.2% in the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,977,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,469,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,799,000 after purchasing an additional 127,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,910,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,171,000 after purchasing an additional 339,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gannett by 10.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,364,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 217,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's principal products include 230 daily print media with total paid circulation of approximately 1.9 million and Sunday circulation of 2.2 million; 249 weekly print media with total circulation of approximately 1.4 million; and 292 locally-focused websites.

Featured Articles

