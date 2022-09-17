Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,067 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GRMN shares. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,743,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,464. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.97. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $173.29.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

