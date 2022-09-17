Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) vs. Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ) Financial Contrast

Garrett Motion (OTCMKTS:GTXMQ – Get Rating) and Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A Garrett Motion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.25 billion 0.00 $313.00 million $3.86 N/A Garrett Motion $3.63 billion 0.11 $495.00 million $0.79 8.15

This table compares Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than Garrett Motion. Garrett Motion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Garrett Motion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Garrett Motion and Garrett Motion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.65% -6.89% 6.44% Garrett Motion 10.52% -74.84% 11.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.7% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of Garrett Motion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Garrett Motion has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garrett Motion has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Garrett Motion beats Garrett Motion on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion, Inc. provides automobile technology. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling engineered turbocharger, electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers. It offers light vehicle gasoline, light vehicle diesel and commercial vehicle turbochargers that enhance vehicle performance, fuel economy and drivability. The company was founded on March 14, 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

About Garrett Motion

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions. It offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Rolle, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.