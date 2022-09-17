GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.58

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$47.58 and traded as low as C$44.25. GDI Integrated Facility Services shares last traded at C$44.65, with a volume of 19,139 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDI shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark cut their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GDI Integrated Facility Services ( TSE:GDI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$497.78 million. Analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 1.9199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,524,682.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.