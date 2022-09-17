General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.4 %

GD traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $227.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,686. The stock has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.30 and its 200 day moving average is $229.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $260.00 price target on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

