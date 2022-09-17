General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in General Electric by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $57,062,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 14,308,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,265. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

