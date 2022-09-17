General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,387 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter valued at $388,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. 14,308,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,265. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.77.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

