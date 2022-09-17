General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Lowered by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,325 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.78.

General Motors Stock Down 1.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $39.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.15. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

