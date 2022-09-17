Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.44 billion.

Genesco Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE GCO traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $44.87. 348,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,719. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $586.45 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.82. Genesco has a twelve month low of $42.71 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $535.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.89 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Genesco will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesco

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GCO shares. StockNews.com cut Genesco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn cut Genesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Genesco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 71,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 20,290 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 320.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,030,000. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.