Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW) Short Interest Update

Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gesher I Acquisition Stock Performance

Gesher I Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,596. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. Gesher I Acquisition has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gesher I Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gesher I Acquisition stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Gesher I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GIACW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 424,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

