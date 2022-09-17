Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises 3.0% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $15,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $950,911,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,501,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,942,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410,047 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 103.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,126,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
