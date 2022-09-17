Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Position Trimmed by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBT. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,322,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,540,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 48.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,833,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,520,000 after purchasing an additional 595,983 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.1% during the first quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,182,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 439,307 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,249,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics Stock Performance

Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.62. 5,714,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,088. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Insider Transactions at Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The business had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,302. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,200.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GBT. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

