Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $689.93 million, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.
Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.
See Also
