Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 4154 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. The firm has a market cap of $689.93 million, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 442.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 10.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,264,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after purchasing an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 219.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,067 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 52.8% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 135,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 682,943 shares during the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

