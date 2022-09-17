Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

Global Payments Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.75 on Friday, reaching $130.68. 3,743,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.52 and a 12 month high of $165.17. The company has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.04, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

