Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Purchased by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,755 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,746 shares during the period. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF makes up 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. QP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 70,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,073,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,843. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.67. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $23.11.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%.

