Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) General Counsel Purchases $20,020.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,623,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,620.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, September 9th, L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00.

Globalstar Trading Down 0.5 %

GSAT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSATGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $10,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

