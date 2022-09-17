Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) General Counsel Purchases $20,020.00 in Stock

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.82 per share, for a total transaction of $20,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,623,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,620.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

L Barbee Iv Ponder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00.

GSAT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 0.26. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Plustick Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $10,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,936,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,781 shares during the last quarter. Caspian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $2,070,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 4th quarter worth about $1,453,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $1,020,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

