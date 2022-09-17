goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $195.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF opened at $90.81 on Friday. goeasy has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $167.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.88.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

