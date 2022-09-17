GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.37

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.37 and last traded at C$1.40, with a volume of 1184306 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GGD. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$4.10 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on GoGold Resources from C$5.05 to C$4.60 in a research note on Monday, September 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 8.30 and a current ratio of 9.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$490.56 million and a P/E ratio of -276.67.

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

