Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) Short Interest Update

Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the August 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Sun Education Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Sun Education Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Golden Sun Education Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golden Sun Education Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSUN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.05. 421,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,041. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.58. Golden Sun Education Group has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $95.00.

About Golden Sun Education Group

Golden Sun Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education and management services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, primary and secondary school services, tutoring, and other Services. The company offers private school educational and foreign language tutorials, and other education training management services.

