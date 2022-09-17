Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $80,140.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $74,791.56 and $80,140.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0226 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.98 or 0.02426766 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00103413 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy’s genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

