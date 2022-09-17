GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Stock Price Down 9.5%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.29. 843,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 847,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

GoviEx Uranium Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of C$165.92 million and a P/E ratio of -10.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33.

About GoviEx Uranium

(Get Rating)

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

