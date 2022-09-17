Great Thunder Gold (CVE:GTG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Great Thunder Gold Corp (CVE:GTG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.48. Approximately 55,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 138,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.17 million and a PE ratio of -21.82.

Great Thunder Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the Valentine Mountain property that consists of 25 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 7,188 hectares and 2 overlying placer claims covering 43 hectares in British Columbia.

