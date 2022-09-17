Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Decreases Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 29,289 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:IFF traded down $3.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.40. 4,753,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291,350. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.18. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.12. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.40%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.14.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

