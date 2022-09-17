Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $298,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 50.4% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.08. 6,527,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,895. The company has a market cap of $114.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.80.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Express will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.