Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Purchases 1,754 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,753 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up about 1.1% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its stake in FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 7,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $43.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,201,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,643. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.02. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.04.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

