Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Community Trust NA increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX traded down $1.14 on Friday, reaching $80.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,839,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.27.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.79.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.