Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 25,999 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,999 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 320.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 3,238,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,965. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -251.20 and a beta of 0.44. Chewy, Inc. has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Chewy from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

