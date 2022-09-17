Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Sells 30,088 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,939 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 30,088 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $36,000. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Franklin Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BEN traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $24.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,513,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,452. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.19. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 20.25%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 36,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,178.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,178.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,746,511.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 5,802,405 shares of company stock valued at $58,887,377. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

