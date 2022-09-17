Grin Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.20 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. Grin has a total market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $149,359.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Grin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0631 or 0.00000317 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024907 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.79 or 0.00170048 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00287365 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.46 or 0.00762197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.19 or 0.00614922 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00262746 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.