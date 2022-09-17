Growth DeFi 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $173.00 (GRO)

Growth DeFi (GRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Growth DeFi has a total market capitalization of $24,644.84 and $173.00 worth of Growth DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Growth DeFi has traded 77.3% lower against the dollar. One Growth DeFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,813.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00058829 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012670 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005487 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00064836 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00077858 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About Growth DeFi

Growth DeFi (GRO) is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2018. Growth DeFi’s total supply is 578,594 coins and its circulating supply is 433,377 coins. The official website for Growth DeFi is growthdefi.com. Growth DeFi’s official Twitter account is @GronDigital and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gro protocol is a stablecoin yield aggregator that tranches risk and yield. The first two products built on it are the PWRD stablecoin with deposit protection and yield, and Vault with leveraged stablecoin yields. GRO is Gro protocol’s governance token. It enables a deeper engagement with the protocol by opening up the ability to participate in governance and further stabilise the protocol. Telegram | Discord | Medium Whitepaper “

