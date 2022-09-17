GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,630 ($19.70). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market cap of £53.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.12.

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 over the last ninety days.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

