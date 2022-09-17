GSK (LON:GSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

GSK (LON:GSKGet Rating) was upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,430 ($17.28) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,630 ($19.70). Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) target price on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.82) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 1,580 ($19.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,706.25 ($20.62).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,321.40 ($15.97) on Thursday. GSK has a 12 month low of GBX 1,321 ($15.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,746.59 ($33.19). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,535.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,647. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67. The firm has a market cap of £53.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,159.12.

Insider Activity

In other GSK news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). In other news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have purchased a total of 671 shares of company stock worth $1,132,056 over the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

