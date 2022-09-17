Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Shares Up 0.5%

Guangdong Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.66 and last traded at $44.00. 1,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $57.84.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

