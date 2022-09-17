GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Short Interest Update

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GX Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GXII remained flat at $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

Institutional Trading of GX Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXII. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $9,912,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $8,722,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 2,001.5% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 500,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 24.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,331,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,020,000 after buying an additional 261,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II by 1,781.1% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 225,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 213,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II

GX Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

