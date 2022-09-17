Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Shares Down 2.6%

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.51. 1,101 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 56,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The company has a market cap of C$218.07 million and a PE ratio of 50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.63.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets under the Hamilton Thorne brand; test laboratory and endotoxin testing services, as well as sperm assays, including Sperm Motility Index and Sperm Penetration; and fresh and cryopreserved mouse embryos supply, and technician training and proficiency testing services under the Embryotech brand.

