Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01

Hancock & Gore Ltd (ASX:HNG – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Hancock & Gore’s previous interim dividend of $0.008.

Hancock & Gore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 21.49 and a current ratio of 27.14.

Get Hancock & Gore alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hancock & Gore

In other Hancock & Gore news, insider Alexander (Sandy) Beard bought 149,796 shares of Hancock & Gore stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.30 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of A$44,189.82 ($30,901.97).

Hancock & Gore Company Profile

Hancock & Gore Ltd, an investment company, invests in small and medium size businesses. The company invests in diversified asset categories, including listed and unlisted equities; and private equity investments. It also provides support to investees through holding equity stakes, including facilitation of services and secondment of personnel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock & Gore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock & Gore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.