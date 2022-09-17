Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 6.3%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 134,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 535,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.17.

Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Harbor Custom Development stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCDI Get Rating ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Harbor Custom Development at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.

