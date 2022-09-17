Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI) Shares Up 6.3%

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.18. 134,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 535,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 0.17.
Harbor Custom Development (NASDAQ:HCDI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.49). Harbor Custom Development had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harbor Custom Development, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc operates as a real estate development company in Washington, California, Texas, and Florida. The company is involved in land acquisition, entitlements, development, construction of project infrastructure, single and multi-family vertical construction, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects.
