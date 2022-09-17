Head to Head Analysis: Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) versus Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $8.58 million 36.24 -$16.42 million N/A N/A Federal Signal $1.21 billion 1.94 $100.60 million $1.67 23.21

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenntro Electric Group and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Federal Signal 0 1 1 1 3.00

Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Federal Signal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Federal Signal is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Federal Signal beats Cenntro Electric Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenntro Electric Group

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

