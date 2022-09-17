Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading 0.3% Higher

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU – Get Rating) by 186.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Acquisition were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Healthcare Services Acquisition

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

