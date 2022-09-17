Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th.

Heartland Express has increased its dividend by an average of 93.5% per year over the last three years. Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Heartland Express has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $17.88.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.27 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.49%. Heartland Express’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTLD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Heartland Express from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Heartland Express to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,800.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 142,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the 1st quarter worth $1,042,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

