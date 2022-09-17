HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
HEdpAY Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
