HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last 7 Days

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.02 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 307.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15,433.29 or 0.77352710 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 596% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00102352 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005012 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00829992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HEdpAY Profile

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

Buying and Selling HEdpAY

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

