Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.90

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.90 and last traded at $26.94, with a volume of 1579 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSII. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.81.

Heidrick & Struggles International Announces Dividend

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $298.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 15.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,881 shares in the company, valued at $757,027.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heidrick & Struggles International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 44,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,134 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 17,304 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

