Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Trading Up 1.9%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) shares were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 127.20 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 124.60 ($1.51). Approximately 719,139 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 744,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.30 ($1.48).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTWS shares. Barclays raised their target price on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 130.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 124.06. The firm has a market cap of £1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

